Calgary pastor set to remain behind bars for protesting 'all-ages' drag event

Derek is the pastor at Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries, which feeds the homeless and ministers to the vulnerable in the downtown core.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon after previously being forcefully removed from an 'all-ages' drag queen story hour event in Calgary's Seton Library for protesting.

Today, Rebel News had eyes and ears both inside and outside of the Calgary courts where Pastor Derek is facing a bail hearing.

A few folks congregated outside of the court centre calling for justice for Derek and raising questions and concerns about Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and her treatment of this case and towards Christian views. Some argue the mayor is twisting biblical scripture into “hate speech” and a punishable crime.

Pastor Derek was granted bail last week, with the conditions that he put up $3,000 and stay away from LGBT events. However, Derek remains in jail, unable, in good conscience to sign conditions he could not abide.

Today's hearing concluded with Derek remaining in jail until his next hearing on March 14 — a total of 13 days since his arrest — as the crown and Derek's lawyer try to hammer out more "reasonable" terms of release.

The Crown prosecutor who appeared today was not the same prosecutor assigned to the case. The new prosecutor, who was absent, needs to review the conditions to come up with terms that are "more reasonable."

Our Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid was inside live-tweeting and joins me in this report with all of the details and results of today's hearing.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer will remain in jail until at least March 14.



That will be his next bail review.



That will be a whole 13 days in custody by then for peacefully protesting an all-ages drag event.



To support his legal fees, please visit https://t.co/ibrdfyDebn — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 6, 2023

Arresting Pastor Derek is an attack on the rights of all Calgarians to protest the decisions the city makes. He needs our help so he can get back on the streets and help others.

To contribute to his legal fund, please visit SavePastorDerek.com, where your donation qualifies for a charitable tax receipt.