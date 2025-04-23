Pastor Derek Reimer appears in court over community service restrictions tied to street ministry

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries was in court this morning as part of an ongoing appeal related to his probation order. The case stems from harassment charges following an encounter at Calgary’s Saddletowne Library, where Reimer confronted a staff member about a Drag Queen Story Hour event, an exchange he later posted on Facebook.

Today’s hearing focused on whether he can complete his community service hours through his own ministry.

Reimer was previously denied the option to serve those hours through Mission 7 — his street-based outreach ministry that operates primarily along Stephen Avenue and 2nd Avenue SW. In response, he launched a petition to show community support for the idea, collecting 107 signatures which he presented to the court.

The probation office had initially argued that Mission 7 didn’t meet the necessary criteria, pointing to the lack of a physical building and stating that charitable status alone wasn’t enough. They also raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, since Reimer leads the ministry.

Reimer pushed back, arguing that Mission 7 is a registered charity and can provide supervision — even if he’s the one running it. He also pointed out that it functions as a place of worship, which could qualify it under a religious exemption. The Justice appeared to agree that being registered under a charity reduces the level of personal conflict of interest.

Reimer also pointed out that there’s no harm in letting him serve the community through his own ministry. He said the people he helps — the homeless — have been missing him, and that Mission 7 has been stretched thin trying to run without him.

The Crown argued that the conflict of interest still stands, especially with the senior probation officer, Satinder Parmar, not supporting Reimer’s proposed placement. He also challenged the validity of some of the signatures on Reimer’s petition.

In the end, the Justice offered a middle ground: Reimer must complete 100 hours of community service and submit proper documentation to his probation officer. Of those, 30 hours can be served through Mission 7. The remaining 70 must be completed at other approved locations.

Reimer is due back in court on May 2 for the Seton Library appeal, and again on May 9 to appeal the harassment charge related to this case.