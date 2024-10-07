Pastor Derek Reimer convicted for breaching conditions despite acquittal on original charges

Despite having been acquitted of the original incident, Pastor Derek Reimer has been found guilty of breaching conditions placed on him following his arrest in at a drag queen storytime event in Calgary.

Rebel News' Sydney Fizzard caught up with Reimer outside of the Calgary Courts Centre to hear his thoughts on the ruling.

“My lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, he feels like this shouldn't hold much weight because I was acquitted of those original charges, and this stemmed from there,” he said.

Pastor Reimer was previously charged following a protest at an all-ages drag queen storytime event at the Seton Library in February 2023. Reimer was forcefully ejected from the building while protesting the event and was later acquitted of the charges he received.

Reimer was arrested again shortly thereafter, across the street from Signal Hill Library where another drag queen event was being held. He was found to be allegedly breaking bail conditions, which at the time required him to be at least 200 meters away from any drag queen events.

Reimer said he “may have” crossed that invisible restriction, but that “this was just a mistake," adding that the arresting officer testified “he had no discretion” and “had to arrest me.”

The pastor insists he was overcharged and that his critics will be pleased he was convicted for the breach. “The battle belongs to the Lord, and I'm confident still moving forward,” he said.

Pointing out that he was acquitted of the original charge that led to the conditions, Reimer said his lawyer would be appealing the ruling based on previous precedent involving breaches that have been dismissed based on similar circumstances.