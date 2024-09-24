Pastor Derek Reimer found not guilty in drag queen story time protest incident

E-transfer (Canada):

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries appeared in court on Tuesday, facing charges of mischief and causing a disturbance stemming from a February 2023 incident at a "Reading with Royalty" drag queen story time event at Seton Public Library.

The incident drew significant attention after a video was widely circulated online, in which parents can be seen aggressively escorting Reimer out of the event.

On May 6 of this year, the judge opted to bypass further proceedings regarding these charges and set the verdict date for July 2. This date was later postponed and rescheduled for September 24.

After a lengthy battle for Reimer and his legal team, Calgary judge Allan Fradsham ruled that Reimer's actions were inconsiderate and disrespectful of others but did not cross the line into criminal behaviour.

The judge stated that while Reimer caused emotional distress, it did not amount to a disturbance since the workers were able to continue their "Reading with Royalty" presentation.

Furthermore, outside of the programming room, there is no evidence that people were prevented from normal use of the library space.

Pastor Reimer's legal defence has been crowdfunded through Rebel News viewers in partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. Reimer was initially represented by lawyer Ben Allison but is now being defended by Andrew MacKenzie.

Reimer is still facing further charges for allegedly breaching his conditions along with a harassment charge. Rebel News will cover that case when it happens on November 28.