Pastor James Coates was jailed for trying to maintain normalcy during abnormal times

News broke yesterday that, barring an unforeseen change in circumstances, GraceLife Church pastor James Coates appears set to be released from Edmonton's Remand Centre maximum security jail.

The pastor has been behind bars for a month, following his arrest for failing to abide by provincial restrictions on capacity limits for religious gatherings.

When the good news was released by Coates' lawyers at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra Levant to dissect this most recent twist in the saga surrounding GraceLife's pastor Coates.