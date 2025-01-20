Pastor Pawlowski seeks appeal from the Supreme Court of Canada for criminal convictions

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is seeking leave to appeal his criminal convictions to the Supreme Court of Canada after supporting the 2022 Coutts protest.

The Coutts border blockade, part of the broader Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, saw truckers, farmers, and supporters using heavy equipment to block a major U.S.-Canada border crossing in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, fuelled by frustration over being ignored by politicians when expressing concerns about indiscriminately and harshly imposed pandemic measures.

The cops protecting these Hamas thugs are the same cops who arrested and humiliated a Christian pastor named Artur Pawlowski for keeping his church open. pic.twitter.com/RZ913cQns3 https://t.co/IADQZOSRg8 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 10, 2024

Pawlowski was arrested and charged with several offences after delivering a speech inside a pub, where he expressed solidarity with the protesters. His arrest led to 52 days in jail before he was released pending trial.

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a registered Canadian charity, has covered Pastor Pawlowski’s legal expenses, retaining defence lawyer Sarah Miller who raised three main arguments at trial:

Pawlowski did not incite mischief, as he never encouraged protesters to continue the blockade. His speech was protected under Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees freedom of expression. Under Section 430(7) of the Criminal Code, Pawlowski should not be found guilty of mischief since his sole intent was to communicate information.

"People like Art Pawlowski and Tamara Lich, why are they being held in jail when criminals are let out on bail all the time."



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/OWuzYXrhohpic.twitter.com/00fWVgrSNR — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 8, 2022

Despite these defences, the trial judge convicted Pawlowski of inciting mischief and breaching his release order, sentencing him to 60 days in jail. However, since Pawlowski had already served time prior to trial, he was not required to return to custody.

After the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the conviction, TDF and Miller are now seeking leave to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

I’m at the Court of Appeal in Calgary, where Pastor Artur Pawlowski is appealing his criminal conviction for giving a sermon to the Coutts truckers during their blockade. Follow along (and please help crowdfund his lawyers) at https://t.co/bMwAj1iNfP. pic.twitter.com/wvkolyBxfT https://t.co/CvnFKvtxNZ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 10, 2024

Miller emphasized the significance of the case in a press release, stating, “This is about more than just one man’s case. It touches on constitutional rights, freedom of expression, and the right to protest. It is crucial that the Supreme Court address the limits of government authority when it comes to criminalizing speech at protests, especially in light of the contentious COVID-19 protests. The outcome will have implications for all Canadians who wish to express dissent in a democratic society.”

As the legal battle continues, the question remains: will the Supreme Court step in to protect the fundamental rights of Canadians to speak out against their government?