Pastor Reimer walks free after arrest for speaking to supporters outside courthouse

At the Calgary Courts Centre on Tuesday, Pastor Derek Reimer was granted release from custody with conditions. He reunited with his family later that day.

Reimer has been arrested multiple times for protesting against overly sexualized education and performances targeting children. From using megaphones on empty street corners to being "too close" to LGBTQ-focused events, to being physically thrown out of a drag role-play event for children, you can learn more about the entire backstory at SavePastorDerek.com.

In the current matter, Reimer was arrested for breaching his house arrest conditions by attending court early and updating his supporters who had gathered outside the Calgary Courts Centre before the proceedings.

His family, including his wife and infant child, were grateful to hear he would be returning home. Reimer is his family's primary provider, and his two-month absence has been both emotionally and financially stressful. Rebel News spoke with his wife about how the situation has affected their family.

We also spoke with Reimer's lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, who is being crowdfunded through The Democracy Fund.