Pastor to remain behind bars after alleged bail violation for brief stop at church service

Pastor Derek Reimer has once again found himself behind bars — this time, for attending a peaceful church service outside of the Calgary courthouse on April 10.

Reimer, who was at the courthouse for a scheduled appearance, was reportedly arrested because police claim he did not proceed directly into the building and then home upon his attendance.

Instead, he paused to take part in the brief church service being held on the steps of the courthouse, organized by his supporters.

The timing is interesting, given Reimer was arrested the day before his appeal despite police having been aware of the incident for a number of weeks.

Yesterday, May 12, he was scheduled for a bail hearing which was denied by the justice on tertiary grounds.

Justice Molle: “I am ordering Mr. Reimer be detained until he is dealt with according to law.”

Molle argued that “members of the public familiar with our Charter rights” would lose confidence in the judicial system were Reimer granted a release order.

A hearing for the alleged breach of conditions by the pastor has been scheduled for May 22.

While Reimer sits behind bars for attending a short church service on the way to court, standing firm in his Christian beliefs, real criminals continue to walk free across Canada — courtesy of the very same justice system that locked the pastor up.