Pastor Tobias Tissen issued more than $17,000 in fines for leading church in defiance of public health orders

Just one week ago we reported on the intimidation tactics being used by police toward the family of Pastor Tobias Tissen and now we see they have yet again issued him fines — this time worth more than $17,000.

Tonight I was fined more then 17k for attending and leading church when the province thinks I should Quarantine.

If there is anything essential to a pastor, it is to be at church.

Other people are exempt for "essential" reasons. Nothing is more essential then our souls. pic.twitter.com/mfww7N0cMv — Tobias Tissen (@TissenTobias) January 14, 2022

Pastor Tobias is a minister near Winnipeg, Manitoba, who has been at odds with local bureaucrats over public health orders which restrain his ability to practice his faith. Just over a year ago he was holding a drive-in church service, with car windows up, in the freezing Manitoba winter cold. Still this was not good enough for local authorities who attempted to block service regardless. He was later fined for this defiance of the state, and has been fined many times after, both for church services and other gatherings related to mistrust of how the government has been handling the pandemic situation.

We caught up with Pastor Tobias again when a warrant was issued for his arrest, which had me interviewing a pastor literally on the run from the state over his religious beliefs — something we would never have done here in Canada, if it weren’t for the emergency orders passed in early 2020. Pastor Tobias was recently arrested over his warrant, but was later released after signing his conditions.

Again we caught up with Pastor Tobias in Alberta, during a visit he had with Pastor Artur Pawlowski, famously known for his own defiance of Alberta public health orders. This time it wasn’t Pastor Tobias who had been given trouble by the state, but rather his family. Even though Tobias was not with them, police asked for him by name regardless. They issued fines to Pastor Tobias’ wife, but given their line of questioning it seems clear they were on the hunt for Tobias again, even though his warrant had been acted upon already.

Tobias called out authorities for intimidation tactics used on his family, and later upon discussion with police, agreed to meet in person so that they could directly deal with Tobias as opposed to his family. Upon meeting with police, they reportedly issued Tobias over $17,000 in fines for his leading of church services when the province decreed he should quarantine.

Through FightTheFines.com, and in partnership with the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund, we are helping Pastor Tobias to challenge the tickets he has been issued.

Send us those tickets, Tobias, and we'll give you a free lawyer to defend them.



Those bigoted police need to be taken to a disciplinary hearing, anger management, and a tour of the human rights museum to be taught the difference between cops and Nazis. https://t.co/NqrSSBibBI — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 25, 2021

If you would like to donate to help fund Pastor Tobias' legal defence, you can do so here.