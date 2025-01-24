Patrick Bet-David BLASTS BlackRock CEO for taking pictures of Rebel journalists

Podcaster and businessman Patrick Bet-David took aim at BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for his response to being questioned by Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum earlier this week.

In a bizarre display, the CEO of the world's largest asset manager pulled out his phone and appeared to snap pictures of Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and journalist Avi Yemini as they attempted to get answers from him on the streets of Davos. 

Speaking with fellow hosts Vincent Oshana and Adam Sosnick on the PBD Podcast, Bet-David ripped Fink for seemingly trying to intimidate the Rebel News reporters.

"This is such a bad look on him," Bet-David said. "Horrible, what are you doing taking a picture of the guys? That's a form of a threat. What are you trying to say? Are you going to destroy my life?"

BlackRock manages over $11 trillion in assets and has been criticized for injecting far-left environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies into the companies they hold shares in. "[Fink] forces them to be woke," said Levant.

Commenting on the incident, Levant explained that he thinks "it was some sort of threat: as in, 'I’m rich and powerful, so I’m going to find out who you are, and destroy you.'"

"I’ve never seen a billionaire make a threat like that before. But if he thinks that thuggery will make us stop, he doesn’t know anything about Rebel News," he added.

In response to Yemini's post on X recognizing the Valuetainment podcaster's comments, Bet-David wrote, "Terrible look for Larry Fink. It's called free press. Kudos to Avi."

