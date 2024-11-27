WATCH: Pauline Hanson calls out the threat to Western values that most are too AFRAID to say

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has warned that the recent global unrest, particularly following the October 7 terror attacks in Israel, is part of a broader strategy by radical Muslims and far left-wing establishment groups to undermine Western values.

In an appearance on The Opposition Podcast hosted by Rebel News' Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, Hanson highlighted the growing threat to democratic values across the Western world.

"Muslims throughout the world are actually using this, what happened in Israel, and they’re wanting to destroy the Western values," Hanson said. "It's not just about the Jewish community, they're using the tragedy of the war in the Middle East to attack Western democracies."

She explained that radical groups are manipulating public sentiment and using university students to push anti-Western agendas under the guise of standing up for the oppressed. Her points were proven when just days later when an anti-Israel hate mob flocked to a Melbourne Jewish community to stage a demonstration outside a Caulfield synagogue.

Hanson continued, stressing that the real target is the culture that Western nations represent. Her comments resonated with concerns over the growing influence of radical ideologies, particularly within left-wing activist circles.

The senator also warned about the dangerous implications of these movements for Australia, highlighting the ongoing challenges of managing immigration and ensuring that newcomers respect and integrate into the national culture.

"We need to be very careful about who we bring into this country," she said. "These ideologies have no place here."

This week in Parliament, Hanson came under a fresh attack from former Labor senator Fatima Payman who launched into an unhinged outburst where she attempted to brand Hanson as a racist.

Wild scenes in parliament today as Senator Fatima Payman explodes at @PaulineHansonOz while @senatorbabet tries not to crack up laughing at @SenatorPayman . pic.twitter.com/9mrYCEgWZ2 — Daniel (@VoteLewko) November 26, 2024

The situation escalated to where Payman called the One Nation a “disgrace to the human race” before Senator Lidia Thorpe threw documents at her and raised her middle finger as she left the chamber.

There is an extraordinary irony in Fatima Payman, Mehreen Faruqi, and Lidia Thorpe calling Senator Pauline Hanson a racist



Always was, always will be… projection — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 27, 2024

During the podcast with Avi and Rukshan, Hanson also discussed her ongoing battle against the Australian government's failed Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill, which sparked huge public backlash.

In her conversation with Avi and Rukshan, Hanson repeatedly stressed her unwavering commitment to standing up for the Australian people, stating that she would continue to fight for the country’s core values despite fierce opposition.

"I don’t care how unpopular it makes me," she declared. "I’m here to fight for what’s right, and I will continue to do that, no matter the cost."