WATCH: Pauline Hanson: “Rebel News is here. I’m happy with them” as media melts down over ABC, Guardian and The Age ban

The establishment media are up in arms after Pauline Hanson praised Rebel News Australia at One Nation's Victorian Upper House candidate launch on Monday. They were particularly triggered when the One Nation leader, asked whether the ABC should be banned, replied simply: "Rebel News is here. I'm happy with them."

Cue the predictable outrage about free speech, democracy and "Trump-style" tactics.

Hanson barred the ABC, The Guardian and The Age from the Melbourne press conference where she announced Warren Pickering as One Nation's Victorian leader and unveiled the party's Upper House candidates. She made no apology for the decision.

Pauline Hanson has announced the new candidates for the Victorian state election.



Victoria needs all the help it can get – go One Nation!



The ABC and The Guardian were locked out of Pauline Hanson’s Victorian press conference! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q49VDUszmR — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) August 3, 2026

"The ABC were denied entry into here, and the Guardian," she said. "I'm not putting up with their rubbish. I'm not putting up with their spin, their lies whatsoever... Enough is enough."



Senator Pauline Hanson is in Hawthorn this evening with One Nation’s Victorian Legislative Council candidates for an exclusive meet-and-greet with supporters. Rebel News is live reporting from the event right now.





Many of the same media outlets now condemning Hanson's decision had little to say when Rebel News Australia was repeatedly excluded from Victorian Parliament during the COVID era under Premier Daniel Andrews. Avi Yemini was denied a parliamentary media pass, removed from press conferences at the request of Andrews' office, and forced into lengthy court battles simply to report from Spring Street.

There were no front-page campaigns about press freedom or the public's right to hear alternative voices. When the target was an independent outlet challenging lockdowns, mandates and government overreach, the silence was striking.

Hanson said her decision was straightforward and one she has made before when she believes it is necessary. She said she wants accurate reporting and will not provide a platform to outlets she believes are driven only by spin and selective outrage.

Today One Nation announced its upper house candidates for the Victorian state election.



We've also announced changes in our parliamentary and HQ offices as well.

One Nation are putting the best people into positions where we can make the biggest, positive impact.



Help us by… pic.twitter.com/kJ16WdCOJK — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) August 3, 2026

One Nation is preparing to contest every seat in Victoria. Pickering, an army veteran and the party's Victorian president, will lead the campaign. The party says it is aiming to form government rather than simply hold the balance of power, while directing its criticism at both the Labor government and what it describes as an ineffective Liberal opposition.

The controversy over media access is unlikely to change a broader trend. Public trust in traditional media has declined, more Australians are turning to alternative news sources like Rebel News Australia, and politicians are increasingly responding to that shift.

Hanson's message was clear: she answers to voters, not to newsrooms she believes have spent years trying to undermine her party.