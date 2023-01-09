PEI to become pilot location for feds hunting gun 'buyback'
'Prince Edward Island will be used as a pilot and will be the first point of collection based on the smaller number of firearms,' wrote bureaucrats in an August 2022 report. 'As a result of lessons learned, gaps analysis and risk assessment would inform the second phase national rollout.'
DOCUMENTS: Feds' gun buyback is to start in #PEI this year on a trial & error basis with final costs unknown: "Prince Edward Island will be used as a pilot." https://t.co/uKtbqZ6wng #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/h6T9uo82Bo— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 9, 2023
The so-called buyback, inappropriately named because the federal government never owned the firearms in the first place, is the compensation portion of the federal government's latest gun-grab, one of three bans in the last three years and the single largest prohibition in Canadian history. The ban on semiautomatic centrefire rifles hits the majority of hunting rifles in the country.
I sat down with @SheilaGunnReid to talk about the useless and expensive Liberal gun bans and their failure to address actual crime. This gun grab is virtually impossible … 🇨🇦🎙️— Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) January 9, 2023
Just two girls talkin guns https://t.co/MsKgMCiCAD
According to the memo first reported by Blacklocks, the Transition Book for the Minister of Public Works states, “Phase two, the national rollout, is planned for spring 2023 once an information technology case management system is in full place."
The department acknowledged “very limited interest from the industry” in supporting the buyback program first proposed three years ago.
The gun grab compensation program has a budget of $756 million, however, the details remain vague.
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder while Already on Release for Attempted Murder … 🙄🤷🏼♀️ our #SoftOnCrime policies gave this violent repeat offender the opportunity to commit more violence. @marcomendicino 🇨🇦https://t.co/1MAL4aRxH6— Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) January 7, 2023
To send a message to the federal government to back off lawful Canadian firearms owners, please visit www.HandsOffourGuns.ca.
