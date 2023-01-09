PEI to become pilot location for feds hunting gun 'buyback'

'Prince Edward Island will be used as a pilot and will be the first point of collection based on the smaller number of firearms,' wrote bureaucrats in an August 2022 report. 'As a result of lessons learned, gaps analysis and risk assessment would inform the second phase national rollout.'

The so-called buyback, inappropriately named because the federal government never owned the firearms in the first place, is the compensation portion of the federal government's latest gun-grab, one of three bans in the last three years and the single largest prohibition in Canadian history. The ban on semiautomatic centrefire rifles hits the majority of hunting rifles in the country.

According to the memo first reported by Blacklocks, the Transition Book for the Minister of Public Works states, “Phase two, the national rollout, is planned for spring 2023 once an information technology case management system is in full place."

The department acknowledged “very limited interest from the industry” in supporting the buyback program first proposed three years ago.

The gun grab compensation program has a budget of $756 million, however, the details remain vague.

