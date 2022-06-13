Pennsylvania parents file federal lawsuit against school district for exposing kids to lessons on transgender transitioning and dysphoria

Creative Commons

Three Pennsylvania moms have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that their children’s first-grade teacher taught them about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. If the allegations are true, then the teacher would have violated district policy and state law.

The lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn, and Gretchen Melton against the Mount Lebanon School District in Pennsylvania is seeking a court order to stop the woke instruction at Jefferson Elementary School in Pittsburgh, or at the very least provide parents the option to opt out of the lessons.

The plaintiffs, who named first-grade teacher Megan Williams in the suit, also cited the 14th Amendment’s due process clause as the basis for their parental rights.

The lawsuit also seeks a jury trial in federal court to decide on compensation, Fox News reported.

In examples provided by the parents, the teacher, Williams, allegedly said “parents are wrong” and that “parents and doctors make mistakes” when they observe the sex of a newborn – a process that trans advocates refer to as “gender assignment.”

According to trans activists, babies are assigned a gender at birth against their will, and children are essentially genderless until they pick one, regurgitating views advanced by disgraced sexologist Dr. John Money, who invented the concept of gender.

According to the plaintiffs, Williams “began the process of interjecting her own personal life and views into the classroom, explaining that her child had worn an ‘Elsa dress’ for Halloween.”

As detailed by Newsweek, Williams claims that her own child is transgender. The parent say that her own experiences “does not give her the right to impose those views on a captive audience of six-, seven-, and eight-year-old children.”

The teacher allegedly read books like “When Aiden Became a Brother” and “Introducing Teddy” to promote transgenderism to children. Both the books explain how boys can be girls and vice versa.

The school district has thus far rejected the complaint and insists that the “allegations that are untrue or based on partial truths that mischaracterize events for a sensational effect,” the Post Gazette reported.