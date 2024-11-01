Pensions for dozens of MPs likely with Elections Act rewrite… if no early election

After New Democrats refused support for an early election, members of their caucus held closed door meetings with the Trudeau government to rewrite the Elections Act. One cabinet aide confirmed those discussions took place orally on multiple occasions.

The Trudeau government sneakily tabled on March 20 a tweak to the Elections Act that would permit some 80 MPs to receive a taxpayer-funded pension.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc proposed moving the next election day from October 20, 2025, to October 27, by amending Bill C-65, An Act To Amend The Canada Elections Act.

The minister justified the proposed legislative change to accommodate Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists observing Diwali on Monday, October 20, 2025. He claimed the bill would strengthen Canada's democracy, while making no mention of the taxpayer-funded pension for dozens more MPs by moving election day one week.

“It was moved for purely political purposes in terms of pension protection of Liberals and New Democrats. Conservatives want an election now,” claimed Conservative MP Eric Duncan.

Liberal MP Sherry Romanado said the amendments would benefit 32 Conservatives serving their second term. “Conservatives voted against this bill,” replied Conservative MP Berthold.

Pension benefits currently average $77,900 a year under the Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act. Two-term MPs first elected in 2019 do not qualify until Tuesday, October 21, 2025, a day after the fixed election date.

A government spokesperson earlier claimed the legislative change had nothing to do with pensions.

According to cabinet aides, Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs and staffers were not invited to discuss Bill C-65 amendments, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Didn’t you find it unusual that a discussion about amending the Elections Act included only two political parties and excluded the others?” asked MP Berthold. “It’s important to understand what my role was in those meetings which was simply to provide background information,” replied Allen Sutherland, assistant cabinet secretary.

“You nevertheless suggested amendments to the legislation including a change of dates?” asked MP Berthold. “My role was to provide information,” replied Sutherland.

“I attended two meetings of that kind.”

MPs who meet the legislative requirements can receive reduced pensions at the age of 55 with full pensions paid out at 65. Those who do not qualify are refunded their pension contributions.

The longer the service, the greater the pension payouts, said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), who previously called out the suspicious change.

“It’s safe to say struggling Canadians will be outraged by this,” Terrazzano said. “Canadians have every right to believe that this looks like the government is pushing back the election so more MPs can take a very lucrative taxpayer-funded pension.”

“The result of this will be taking more money from struggling Canadians and giving that money to already extremely well-paid politicians,” he added.

Records show Treasury Board President Anita Anand, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, and Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada would benefit from delaying election day one week.

Another 25 Liberal and New Democrat MPs would also benefit from the bill, including caucus dissenters. Dozens of Conservatives and Bloc Québécois MPs would also stand to benefit from the bill.

“We are confident of winning re-election,” said MP Duncan. “We don’t need this change.”