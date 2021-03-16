Pentagon makes up diversity “nonsense” to attack Tucker Carlson: Joel Pollak with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak (@JoelPollak on Twitter) called in to talk about the fallout from the Pentagon after Tucker Carlson criticized the inclusion of maternity flight suits for pilots.

Here's a bit of what Joel had to say:

“...diversity includes a lot more than just pregnant soldiers. Diversity includes racial diversity other kinds of diversity, so basically the Pentagon made Tucker Carlson out to be a racist on the basis of nothing — just because he criticized the military's ongoing policy toward pregnant soldiers and so forth. “Now, again, you can disagree with Tucker on the substance — it was extraordinary that uniformed senior members of the military and the Pentagon itself attacked a Fox News host. And when he hit back, they doubled down. They didn't stop. “Now, there's one [social media] account associated with the Marines that did try to back away from its comments, but what's really frightening about this is the degree to which there's been almost no compunction whatsoever about having the military go after Tucker Carlson in this way.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.