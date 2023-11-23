Pentagon school system senior official arrested in Georgia human trafficking sting
During the sting, law enforcement officials, led by Sgt. Toby Nix, rescued six women who had fallen victim to human trafficking.
Stephen Francis Hovanic, a 64-year-old top administrator at the Pentagon's school system, was among 26 individuals apprehended in a human trafficking operation in Georgia on November 15.
As a senior official in the Department of Defense Education Activity's Americas division, Hovanic oversees the elementary education of military families, OAN reports.
NEW: Pentagon official Stephen Francis Hovanic reportedly arrested in a human trafficking sting in Georgia where over 2 dozen people were arrested for pandering, drug possession, prostitution & pimping.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2023
It gets worse. Hovanic worked for the Department of Defense, specifically… pic.twitter.com/EJvxep2BCj
Nix stated that the victims have been taken to a safe place “where they will receive the help they need to move forward from the heinous crime of human trafficking.”
The operation led to the arrest of 12 individuals for prostitution, 10 for pandering (including Hovanic), and four for pimping.
Additionally, three suspects are under investigation for drug and human trafficking. Sgt. Nix has indicated that those arrested for pimping may face human trafficking charges.
