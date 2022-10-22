People in Germany weigh in on the European Prosecutor's office ongoing investigation into the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

E-transfer (Canada):

In today’s report, I ask people in Berlin, Germany for their thoughts on a new evidence and action coming out of Europe that is shedding light on significant concerns with the rushed roll out of COVID-19 vaccines.

On October 14th, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office ( EPPO), which is the independent prosecution office of the European Union, announced that it has officially launched an investigation into how Europe came into agreement with the acquirement of COVID-19 vaccines.

The #EPPO confirms that it has an ongoing investigation into the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union. This exceptional confirmation comes after the extremely high public interest. No further details will be made public at this stage. pic.twitter.com/4001sNZREN — European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) (@EUProsecutor) October 14, 2022

The investigation by the EPPO, whose mandate is to protect the “European taxpayers’ money from criminals” comes after “extremely high public interest” into the matter. It also follows the recent concerns several Members of the European Parliament (MEP) have raised regarding the lack of transparency from Pfizer about their jabs. This includes when Janine Small, the senior executive of pharmaceutical major Pfizer, recently testified that Pfizer did not know whether or not their COVID-19 vaccine stopped transmission prior to it being injected into the publics arms.

🚨 BREAKING:



In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.



"Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.



The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.



The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

Croation MEP Mislav Kolakusic, who made Canadian headlines back in March after calling Prime Minister Trudeau a dictator for his handling of Canada’s Freedom Convoy, is calling for more than the investigation into the acquirement of COVID-19 vaccines. “As a result, it is necessary to immediately terminate the contract for the supply of further doses, as they have sold us fake vaccines.” The MEP said in parliament after listing off some of the evidence that shows many shortcomings the Pfizer vaccine that many were coerced into taking these. In addition, the MEP is calling on the European government to request a refund of 2.5 Billion Euros which have already been paid to acquire the jabs, and to “prosecute Pfizer and others.”

Do you agree with MEP Mislav Kolakušić? https://t.co/3bdjYhoa0v — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 21, 2022

Click on the full report to hear what people passing through Hackescher Markt, located in Germany’s political centre Berlin, have to say about Pfizer not knowing if their jab stopped transmission before its global roll out, and the EPPO’s investigation into Europe's COVID-19 contracts.

You may also be interested in clicking here to watch me pose the question regarding Pfizer not knowing whether or not their jab worked at preventing COVID-19 to public health officials, and a scientist, who were in attendance at the World Health Organization’s World Health Summit 2022.

This report is just one of many to come from the team of Rebel News reporters I travelled to Berlin with to cover this year's World Health Summit.