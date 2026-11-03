First Nations leaders warn of blockades if Carney fast-tracks major projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to build. First Nations leaders say that if he tries to do it on their land without them, he can expect protests and stopped projects.

At a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's federal budget, Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak was joined by Judy Wilson, co-chair of B.C. Specific Claims, and Chief Laurie Carr of Hiawatha First Nation. They warned that major projects could stall without First Nations on board.

Asked what risk the government runs if it keeps pushing ahead with projects without consulting First Nations, Carr pointed to protests.

"You're already seeing risks happen," she said. "You could see people out protesting, project stopping." She added that "it's unlimited of what we can do when we come together."

Chief Laurie Carr of Hiawatha First Nation on projects that proceed without consulting First Nations: "You're already seeing risks happen. You could see people out protesting, project stopping. It's unlimited of what we can do when we come together." pic.twitter.com/yXH23t58fF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2026

Wilson went further, warning that ignoring First Nations' land and specific claims "results in on the ground action as well."

"We've been here before. We've went down this path. We've seen what happened," she said.

Wilson called on Carney to pause major project development to allow meaningful consultation, accusing him of fast-tracking projects on territory where Canada's 'historical wrongs' remain unresolved.

"BC First Nations call for Canada to address its historical wrongs rather than risk repeating them through these new developments," she said.

Judy Wilson, co-chair of B.C. Specific Claims: "BC First Nations call for Canada to address its historical wrongs rather than risk repeating them through these new developments." pic.twitter.com/XJsatKuS9v — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2026

She also mocked a government slogan. "Canada in its budget said masters in our own home. The choice is astonishingly tone deaf," she said.

Judy Wilson, co-chair of B.C. Specific Claims: "Canada in its budget said masters in our own home. The choice is astonishingly tone deaf. Many specific claims arise precisely out of this type of conduct. Canada should be correcting these injustices, not repeating them." pic.twitter.com/zBvnafbYTE — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 3, 2026

The warnings come as the Liberals push to fast-track what they call projects in the national interest, including energy and resource development. Canadians have seen this before. In 2020, blockades in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline shut down rail lines across the country for weeks.

Carr testified Tuesday morning before the House committee studying Bill C-39, saying it fails the standard of free, prior and informed consent. Asked whether MPs heard First Nations' concerns, she said: "The quick answer is no."

Chief Laurie Carr, asked if MPs on the committee heard First Nations' concerns: "The quick answer is no." pic.twitter.com/ZKXTVenoL2 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 3, 2026

The national chief also took aim at the budget's cover, which features the Churchill Falls deal even though there is no agreement with the Innu. "I look to the finance minister to rectify that and fix that," she said. She said the concerns raised by Wilson and Carr are being heard "across the country."

Carney's government promised Canadians it would get major projects built. Tuesday's warnings suggest it has yet to secure the support needed to keep them out of courtrooms and off blockade lines.

The national chief was also asked about the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake starting the process to withdraw from the AFN. "I just think that we're stronger together," she said.

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, asked about Kahnawake starting the process to withdraw from the AFN: "I just think that we're stronger together." pic.twitter.com/g0zHb4lxnl — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 3, 2026