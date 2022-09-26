People's Party organizes protest as demonstrators demand end to teacher's drag show
On Sunday, a few hundred people showed up in Burlington, Ont. to voice their displeasure with a teacher wearing enormous prosthetic breasts in shop class at Oakville Trafalgar High School.
Mr. Kerry Luc Lemieux, a.k.a., Ms. Kayla Lemieux — that tech teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who is now conducting shop classes while sporting enormous fake breasts — remains in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Many believe that Lemieux is not truly transitioning into a woman but is either pranking the uber-woke educrats employed at the Halton District School Board or is perhaps suffering from mental illness.
Regardless, his act is wearing thin. Most are offended by his drag queen ensemble consisting of humongous fake breasts (complete with fake nipples protruding through see-through blouses); his long (fake) blond hair; his bicycle short-shorts. And for whatever reason, he violates every safety rule in the workshop. It looks like anything goes in Halton District these days…
But on Sunday, a few hundred people showed up to voice their displeasure near the HDSB headquarters in Burlington. They were upset with Lemieux — and his enablers at the Halton District School Board. The overwhelming message being: enough with the perversity.
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier gave a rousing speech in which he said it is time for wokeism to end and for common sense to once again take lease.
The question arises: is anyone at the HDSB listening? Indeed, do any of these educrats even care?
- By David Menzies
PETITION: No Fetish Teachers
13,224 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
