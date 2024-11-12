Persian-Canadian freedom fighter Salman Sima weighs in and on the upcoming FAKE Remembrance Day

Virtually anyone who attends a cenotaph on Nov. 11 is there to pay their respects to war veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

And that was certainly the case with Persian-Canadian freedom fighter Salman Sima.

We met up with Sima outside Old City Hall in Toronto. Sima knows that freedom is something to cherish and protect, given he fled from Iran where he was severely tortured by the regime simply for speaking his mind.

Alas, with the pro-Hamas crowd being increasingly emboldened when it comes to embracing everything from vandalism to violence — thanks in large part to political leaders and police officers constantly looking the other way.

Case in point: on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. there will be another “Remembrance Day” ceremony set to take place in Mississauga, Ont., at Celebration Square.

Some celebration! The new age Hitler Youth Movement will be conducting a candlelight vigil for deceased Hamas terrorists! The organizers have actually co-opted the poppy and are using the slogan, “Lest we forget.” How low can they go? How disrespectful can they get?

But for Mississauga Mayor (and ex-Liberal MP) Carolyn Parrish, this upcoming gruesome gathering is all about “free speech”, and so it is that this horror show shall go on — even if there will be du rigueur calls for genocide.

Golly, where was the Liberals’ love for “free speech” during the Freedom Convoy?

Despicable…

Here’s hoping a counter-demonstration will show up to voice their outrage — and to avenge our veterans. A fake, perverted, hateful “Remembrance Day” should not be tolerated.

Indeed, check out what Salman Sima has to say about this perverse celebration — and other ominous occurrences that is increasing making Toronto resemble Tehran.