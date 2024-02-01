Persian Canadians and their allies stage a Toronto rally clamouring for regime change in Tehran – and Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Recently at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, hundreds of mostly Persian Canadians gathered to stage a peaceful demonstration.

Their message was two-pronged. First, they condemned the murderous mullahs in Tehran for continuing to execute Iranian citizens – typically young people – either for having the temerity to protest the government, or in the case of women, violating the dress code.

Secondly, the demonstrators Rebel News interviewed were unanimous in their disdain for the Justin Trudeau Liberals who still refuse to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. It was the IRGC that deliberately shot down a Ukrainian airliner four years ago. Of the 176 innocent civilians killed on that doomed flight, 55 were Canadians and 30 were permanent residents.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Despite the death toll, the Liberals have yet to label the IRGC for what it is: a terror group. This inaction by the Liberals is equal parts inexplicable, outrageous, and egregious.

On the plus side, there were no Liberal MPs in attendance at this demonstration. As Rebel News found out the hard way earlier this month, impolite queries regarding terror groups the Liberals tend to take a fancy to will not be tolerated.

Indeed, when Rebel News attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former newspaper executive and journalist, why her government had not designated the IRGC as a terrorist group, a Royal Canadian Mounted henchman assaulted and falsely arrested Rebel News reporter David Menzies.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

So much for a free press, freedom of speech, and freedom of expression – despite Liberals like Trudeau and Freeland claiming to be champions for such fundamental rights. Sad.

Indeed, little wonder why the demonstrators on Saturday were clamouring for double regime change. After all, Toronto is beginning to resemble Tehran with every passing day…