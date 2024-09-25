Pesutto pressed on FAILING to stand up for women assaulted at Let Women Speak rally

WHAT IS A WOMAN? Take a stand and show the world you know! Look good and support our independent journalism. SHOP NOW

Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto, was grilled in Federal Court today over his silence regarding violence against women at the Let Women Speak rally, including Moira Deeming, during a second day of cross-examination.

Deeming’s barrister, Sue Chrysanthou SC, confronted Pesutto, accusing him of failing to condemn the actions of counter-protesters who targeted women speaking at the March 2023 event on the steps of Victorian Parliament. Chrysanthou revealed that Pesutto had admitted to watching footage of the rally on the same evening, which showed women discussing the shocking violence.

Did I hear correctly that the leader of the Victorian Liberal Party is more likely to take the words of a male Neo-Nazi at face value from an online article, rather than one of his own female members of Parliament? #DeemingVPesutto — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 25, 2024

Chrysanthou pressed Pesutto on why he had chosen to rely on secondary sources, including Wikipedia, to put together a dossier to oust Deeming, but was unwilling to accept Deeming’s first-hand account as a female MP within his own party. This came despite Pesutto learning of her alleged assault at the rally.

Not sure how Victorians could trust anything John Pesutto says in public as the Opposition Leader after this performance. #DeemingvPesutto — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 25, 2024

“You were happy to accept Wikipedia claims,” Chrysanthou put to Pesutto, “but not the account of someone in your own party who told you she was assaulted.”

Pesutto defended his actions, claiming his focus at the time was on party reputation and broader public concerns. However, Chrysanthou continued to challenge him on his failure to publicly speak out against the violence towards the women involved in the event.

The defamation trial, launched by Deeming, alleges Pesutto defamed her by linking her to neo-Nazis at the rally. Pesutto denies the claim, asserting that his decision to suspend and later expel Deeming was to protect the party's image.

Cross-examination is expected to continue into Thursday.