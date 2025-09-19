Peterborough Police Chief calls for bail reform following release of murder suspects

The courts have essentially freed two individuals accused in separate manslaughter incidents, forcing police to issue a public alert in an attempt to protect a blindsided community.

Tamara Ugolini
Peterborough Police Service

Chief Stuart Betts of the Peterborough Police is calling for bail reform after the Crown released two individuals involved in separate violent incidents resulting in the death of another person.

“This week, two people, who were arrested and charged by my Investigators, under the offence of homicide, were released from custody with Court imposed conditions that, essentially, amount to house arrest as their cases make their way through Court,” reads a September 18 public message from Chief Betts.

The message continues that “Officers had reasonable and probable grounds to lay the charges after a thorough investigation, which included gathering witness statements, physical evidence and video evidence.”

While the accused were not released back into the Peterborough community, they’re accused of committing crimes there.

“Given the seriousness of the crimes, and strict conditions of release, I believe the community should be aware of their potential presence should they return to our city,” Chief Betts continued, releasing photos of the accused in an attempt to ensure public vigilance in the absence of apprehension.

19-year old Josh Crane of Peterborough was originally charged with homicide in August, in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old Peterborough man.

24-year-old Dylan Moffat was originally charged in May following the death of a 41-year-old Peterborough man.

Part of their conditions includes GPS monitoring, restrictions on weapons, and prohibitions on contacting certain individuals.

Crane must remain with his surety at all times, except in medical emergencies, while Moffatt is permitted limited outings for work or legal meetings.

Despite police and Crown arguments against release, the judiciary opted for bail, guided by legal precedent and the Canadian Charter’s presumption of innocence.

Betts said these releases highlight “the need for meaningful bail reform that more appropriately addresses violent offences of such an egregious nature.”

Chief Betts’ frustration mirrors a fed-up public, left questioning a judicial system that strains to balance rights and safety while allowing accused killers to walk free under flimsy conditions.

His call for ball reform echoes a broader sentiment, detailed by Statistics Canada showing a staggering 205 homicide suspects were under bail, probation, or loose supervision when they killed, as violent crime surges across the nation.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

