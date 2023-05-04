Petition with nearly 20,000 signatures and complaint filed for VPD officer who smiled while trans activists attacked Billboard Chris

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Over 19,000 of you came together to sign our petition demanding that the Vancouver Police Department fire their officer, Constable Frederike Buchmann. In today’s report, I take to the VPD’s East Cordova location to show you what happened when I went to hand deliver that petition in a way that can’t be ignored.





The petition reads as follows:

“We, the 19,000+ concerned signatories of this petition request that the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) appropriately discipline Constable Frederike Buchmann, by firing her for repeatedly disturbing conduct. On March 31st, child protection activist Chris Elston (aka Billboard Chris) was attacked by trans rights activists at Grandview Park. Despite Elston calling VPD to the scene to keep the peace, footage of the incidents captured Const. Buchmann suggesting Elston may have injured himself, smiling widely while he was attacked, cowering away from the attack instead of moving forward to try and break it up, and then falsely accusing Elston of yelling at his attackers and inciting violence by having his opinions written on a sign. Buchmann has a history of unacceptable conduct. In 2021, a former judge found Buchmann to have “committed discreditable conduct, neglect of duty, discourtesy and abuse of authority” for the callous and apathetic way she delivered the message of the late Glenn Rebic’s death to his mother Meredith Dan. We acknowledge that the VPD has many officers who go above and beyond their call of duty. We also acknowledge that VPD officers often put their own safety on the line to protect citizens. For the above reasons, we ask that the VPD demonstrate a commitment to a high standard of judgment and police conduct by firing Constable Frederike Buchmann immediately.”

Can you believe that the VPD’s documents department refused to take the printed petition we prepared for them with over 19250 signatories? It’s a good thing that unbeknown to them, I had already taken the additional step to submit the petition in PDF form along with an official complaint about Const. Buchmann’s concerning conduct to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC).

Considering most of my media inquiries regarding Buchmann’s conduct were ignored by the VPD, filing an official complaint including the petition ensures that the valid concerns of those of you who have signed this petition can bypass potential gatekeepers in the department.

You can still share this story and check for any updates at FireOfficerBuchmann.com to increase the public’s awareness about this complaint. If you appreciate our coverage about this issue, you can help us cover the costs to bring it to you by donating here.