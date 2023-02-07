Pfizer employee caught in Project Veritas sting still works at the company: report

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Pfizer is facing scrutiny after an alleged leak of confidential information by one of its employees. Jordon Trishton Walker, a research and development executive at the company, spoke to an undercover Project Veritas journalist about the company's mRNA projects and vaccines.

As reported by Rebel News, the Project Veritas expose showed Walker on film discussing the company’s plans to use "directed evolution" to mutate coronaviruses.

As reported by the Daily Wire, a Pfizer document, which appears to reference Walker as a current employee, warned other staff to watch out for "anti-science activists," who are becoming "increasingly brazen in their drive to gain and manipulate information."

In the conversation, Walker expressed concern that the vaccine may not be functioning properly and suggested that it may be connected to hormonal disruptions.

BREAKING: Leaked document shows @pfizer admitting Dr. Jordon Walker works at the company and warns staff to beware of Project Veritas pic.twitter.com/hAw4QSNVMq — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 6, 2023

The pharmaceutical giant has not responded to questions from the publication about Walker's employment status. However, the document from Pfizer seems to indicate that he still has a job with the company.

"Fact-based information rooted in sound science is vitally important to preserving Pfizer's scientific innovations, reputation, and trust with business partners," the document said.

"Ultimately, it enables us to deliver breakthroughs for patients, and we are aware of and managing a recent incident where one of our colleagues was baited into conversation in a social situation and recorded without their knowledge."