Pfizer: vaccines a “significant opportunity” for profits | Ezra Levant reacts to Pfizer execs speech

  • By Rebel News
  • March 17, 2021

A transcript from Pfizer executives explaining to investors that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical giant presents an opportunity for a price hike and a “significant opportunity” recently made its way online.

The news was unveiled by Lee Fang, an journalist at The Intercept.

A chance for a third dose, and following that potential yearly booster shots or new variants of the vaccine, is a great chance to make money for investors.

This topic was the subject for Ezra Levant's monologue on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, where he said:

These are investor relations bosses at Pfizer talking up their stock. You see, the lockdown is the worst thing to happen to your life, but they just can't stop using that word opportunity...

They really said that. Out loud and in public. They called the virus a significant opportunity...

Hey guys, I'm getting this feeling — and maybe it's just a hunch — that Pfizer has a vested interest in you staying scared or sick. Staying locked down and once you're all given a jab, to be jabbed again and then again... I mean, you heard the man, it's a significant opportunity for them.

This is what we call a moral hazard — as in, they just might have an interest in making things worse than they are.

The full monologue, and the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, are available to SUBSCRIBERS of RebelNews+.

