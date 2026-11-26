Canada's Public Health Agency wrote off roughly $331 million in emergency medical supplies in a single year, paying millions more to keep storing what was left.

Conservative MP Raquel Dancho pressed PHAC president Nancy Hamzawi at the public accounts committee on November 23. Dancho called it "perfectly good PPE," thrown in the garbage "other than it was expired." She also asked why the supplies weren't given to hospitals and provinces years ago, "when you knew that this expiry for the supplies was coming."

Hamzawi made news earlier this month when she couldn't say that only women can get pregnant.

The figures come from Auditor General Karen Hogan's report on the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile, tabled October 29. The agency "lacked a strategy to manage excess and expired inventory," the audit found. Over two fiscal years it spent $6.3 million storing expired PPE. As of March, 84 million expired items were still on the shelves.

PHAC also has no needs assessments for any of its 15 types of social services supplies, or for 80 per cent of its medical equipment.

Hamzawi accepted the findings, saying that clearing the COVID surplus will run into 2027-28.

Liberal MP Jean Yip (Scarborough—Agincourt) took a different view. "It's always good to be prepared," she said, "even overly so."

But PPE wasn't the agency's only inventory problem.

In February 2025, Hamzawi called a $20 million drug loss after a freezer failure "an isolated incident." Bloc vice-chair Maxime Blanchette-Joncas put a second loss on the record: more than $2 million, dated this past March.

"No one is able to explain why the fridge malfunctioned," Hamzawi said, not even the manufacturer. Hogan had raised concerns about limited freezer space years earlier, which led Dancho to suggest the freezers may simply have been over capacity.

The agency's longtime public face, meanwhile, has done well. In June 2022, cabinet reappointed Dr. Theresa Tam and raised her maximum salary from $265,000 to $324,000, a 22 per cent increase. That same month, PHAC approved up to $120,000 for commemorative COVID coins, which it called an "everlasting expression of gratitude." Tam was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in April 2025 and officially left the role in June.

That came despite a 2024 federal report outlining significant shortcomings in the management of Canada's emergency medical stockpile, including the disposal of nearly nine million PPE items. Parliament had also documented red flags about Winnipeg lab scientists Xiangguo Qiu and Keding Cheng dating back to 2013, ultimately overseen by Tam. Just this week, Blacklock's reported that PHAC has finally admitted failure in its early COVID response.

The cleanup is lagging too. PHAC listed 14 corrective actions in 2024, and only five were finished by March 2026. Hogan said those five were among the easier ones.

Her report blamed funding problems, but Hamzawi said funding isn't an issue. Asked who was telling the truth, Hogan stood by her report: "What we included in the report and what the department confirmed is factual." Hamzawi pointed to new permanent funding and answered, "So both are true."

As for the leftovers, 612 ventilators went to Ukraine for battlefield use.

Despite repeated audits, including years of warnings about inventory and other mismanagement, the Auditor General says the agency still doesn't know what it needs or what it has.

Preparedness isn't a commemorative coin or a medal. It's knowing what's on the shelf, and not paying millions to store expired gear while drugs spoil in the freezer.