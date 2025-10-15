Picton Gazette deflects from immigration fraud and exploitation, targets Rebel News with ‘hate’ smears instead

In rural Ontario, a growing chorus of frustrated Canadians is sounding the alarm over widespread abuse of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program. One such microcosm that appeared in Picton — involving attempted immigration fraud, a potential sham marriage, exploitation of a minor, and possibly even human trafficking — has drawn sweeping public interest, but local legacy media would rather focus on smearing the messenger than investigating the story.

After I published a report exposing serious concerns at a Tim Hortons in Picton, it quickly went viral. The report outlined allegations that job offers and permanent residency were being traded for under-the-table payments and fraudulent marriage arrangements — including claims from the uncle of a 17-year-old girl who said his niece was offered $15,000 to $20,000 to marry the manager’s Indian brother, a description the manager herself used.

Despite the serious nature of these claims, The Picton Gazette chose to lump this reporting with a 1925 Ku Klux Klan cross burning — a comparison that’s not only defamatory, but completely absurd.

The controversy began during my filming at the location, when the owner allegedly called the police in an attempt to have me trespassed while I was gathering visuals of the establishment. However, despite being a requirement under Ontario’s Trespass to Property Act, no one had asked me to leave — a legal prerequisite for enforcement — and I filmed openly during my visits, as journalists routinely do to capture visual context.

Nevertheless, a Gazette ‘news’ article decried this, and retired wine country “award-winning” reporter and educator Hedy Korbee made sure to follow up with police.

“The law allows for very limited exceptions for journalists covering stories with an overriding public interest, such as threats to public safety, but the Tim Hortons case doesn’t meet the criteria for that,” she claimed, even though the story involves allegations that clearly fall within the scope of urgent public concern.

This focus on optics rather than the substance of the allegations is a continued theme within the Gazette’s report(s). After all, the facts surrounding the abuse of Canada’s immigration system are well-documented.

A 2021 parliamentary report revealed that up to 75% of survey respondents report that certain sectors — including food service — preferentially hire temporary foreign workers based on nationality. The same report highlights unlawful practices such as wage theft, unpaid overtime, and even demands for kickbacks of $5 per hour to secure employment or immigration sponsorship.

Tim Hortons, once a symbol of Canadian identity, now finds itself at the center of such allegations. A recent surge in Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) in the Picton area — which allow employers to hire foreign workers by proving no Canadian can fill the job — aligns with the nationwide trend of skyrocketing TFW reliance. In Picton, LMIA approvals have tripled between 2022 and early 2025.

Rather than exploring these data points and publicly available, verifiable facts, The Picton Gazette dismisses public concerns as racist, even falsely attributing racial motives to my report.

Nowhere in the coverage was race or ethnicity referenced, except in the text messages from the manager herself, which were shown on screen. She asked the teen, “you want Indian bf?” [boyfriend]

In another exchange, the teen's co-worker said, “Don’t be uncomfortable she’s asked everyone lol she doesn’t want her brother to have to go back to India.”

That didn’t stop the Gazette from stating that “the story gets its traction from the fact that the family that owns and operates the Picton Tim Hortons is East Indian,” which is verbiage they’ve since updated.

Ethnicity was never the source of the report’s traction — it drew attention because it exposed serious allegations of a coerced, arranged marriage involving the financial exploitation of a vulnerable minor, all tied to an immigration scam. The story laid bare how individuals are scheming a lax, loophole-ridden system, rife with abuse, to game immigration pathways — at the expense of both vulnerable foreign nationals and Canadian sovereignty.

Even The Toronto Star — hardly a bastion of conservative coverage — reports that government inspections of TFW employers have plummeted, while fraud has increased. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) now warns of five-year bans for submitting fake documents, including marriage certificates — precisely the issue raised in the Picton case.

Public sentiment supports that this is all worth a closer look. A Nanos Research poll found that 71% of Canadians want immigration levels reduced, while concerns over jobs, housing, and strained services proliferate.

Meanwhile, corporate-backed lobbying continues to push for mass immigration—not to build a better Canada, but to sustain a system that thrives on cheap, disposable labour, while working-class Canadians are left behind, their wages suppressed and job opportunities displaced by a growing underclass of coerced, vulnerable workers with few rights and no voice.

Tim Hortons admits that it is capitalizing on Canada’s unprecedented population growth, but it’s not racist to criticize the decline of a once-iconic Canadian brand—especially as documented health and safety violations plague locations across the nation.

The Gazette instead clings to its Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization designation, as though eligibility for tax breaks and government subsidies alone make it a superior publication — when in reality, true journalistic integrity demands rigorous investigation, fearless truth-telling, and accountability, none of which is served by ignoring systemic abuses or dismissing critical public concerns as racist.

While the Gazette editorialized about “hate,” it ignored the systemic failures confirmed by the Auditor General, Immigration Canada, and even Liberal government documents. They overlooked the government’s own warnings about fraudulent immigration consultants, fake colleges, and illegal LMIA sales — sometimes listed on public sites like Kijiji for tens of thousands of dollars.

Instead of defending the status quo, the media should ask why over three million temporary residents are currently in Canada — many on soon-to-be-expired visas — and whether current policies serve the interests of citizens, or corporate lobbyists.

Real journalism would investigate these questions. The Gazette chose tabloid-adjacent deflection instead.

As concerns over fraud, exploitation, and policy abuse continue to grow, Canadians should be able to rely on media coverage backed by facts — not condescension masquerading as editorial integrity.

Editor’s Note: A follow-up report featuring responses from Picton Gazette publisher Christopher Fanning to questions from Rebel News will be published soon.