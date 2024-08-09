Pierre Poilievre vows to 'bring home our jobs' by hitting China with major tariffs

By Drea Humphrey Jonathan 'Jessica' Yaniv Stay up to date and follow along as Rebel News's Drea Humphrey keeps tabs on the latest drama involving Jonathan 'Jessica' Yaniv. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Earlier today at a press conference in Hamilton, Ont., Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to "bring home our jobs" if elected.

Poilievre noted that the venue for the presser — the city's Stelco Steel plant — has a rich history, having employed four generations of Hamiltonians to manufacture world-class steel products over its 115-year lifespan. But Poilievre noted that this one plant alone has been subjected to some $300 million in carbon taxes. Meanwhile, the Trudeau Liberals hand out subsidies to made-in-China electric vehicles. The Canadian federal government is penalizing domestic producers while propping up offshore competitors. It makes no sense!

But Poilievre says he has an action plan to course-correct the situation. For starters, he says that Bill C-69, the "anti-resource law," will be repealed, freeing up the oil and mining industries. The second part of the plan to make Canadian manufacturers great again is hitting Justin Trudeau’s favourite regime, China, with significant tariffs. This includes a 100% tariff on made-in-China EVs entering Canada, a 50% tariff on semiconductors and solar cells, a 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, and other critical minerals, and a 25% tariff on EV batteries and battery parts.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

Poilievre also noted that there is plenty of blame to go around in terms of the hardships Canadian manufacturers face vis-a-vis the policies of the Trudeau Liberals. For example, the NDP, which used to be staunch supporters of the lunch bucket brigade, continues to choose to prop up the Trudeau Liberals for one reason only: the NDP leader Jugmeet Singh will soon qualify for his pension. This prompted Poilievre to refer to the NDP leader as "sellout Singh."

Speaking of which, Rebel News spoke to several Stelco workers off camera who said they can no longer support the woke "champagne socialists" currently running the NDP. The bottom line? Should there be a critical mass of Canadians who feel the same way, it could be curtains come the next federal election for both Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet "Sellout" Singh.