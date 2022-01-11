Pierre Trudeau's proposal for Canada FAILED: NFLD Premier Brian Peckford on 1982 Constitution Act

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, former premier of Newfoundland (now Newfoundland and Labrador) Brian Peckford joined Ezra to talk about his experience in authoring the Constitution Act, 1982 and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Here's a bit of what Brian had to say about Pierre Trudeau's negotiation strategy:

“Let's just get the historical context correct. “Pierre Elliott Trudeau's version of the Charter, and of the Constitution Act, failed. We came together as First Ministers to see if we could patriate the Constitution, bring it home to Canada — no more having to go back to London for amendments, we were a complete and utter sovereign nation — that's part of what's in the Constitution Act ,1982, and the Charter. “And so we sat down and started negotiating in 1980. “But halfway through, the prime minister, Justin Trudeau's father — and this is not promulgated much anymore, and every time I mention it in the speeches I give... there's hush in the room. Nobody remembers, nobody has been told that the prime minister of Canada at the time left the table halfway through and said ‘I can't negotiate with you guys, you're too difficult.’ And so he left the table.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.