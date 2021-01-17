Planet Fitness calls RCMP on gym goer with wrong type of mask

Just when you thought these fines and arrests for not wearing a mask couldn’t be anymore absurd, you come across the story of Victor Mihic, who says he was fined for — get this — wearing the wrong mask!

Victor’s workout routine got horribly off track the last time he went to work out at Planet Fitness in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Instead of getting his flex on, he ended up getting put in the back of a police car, despite wearing the same face covering he claims to have worn there many times before.

B.C.’s face covering mandate describes a face covering as either a medical or non-medical mask, or a tightly woven fabric that covers your mouth and nose.

That is exactly what Victor was wearing, even while trying to work out, which B.C.’s mandate says you are exempt from doing. Section 4G of the ministerial order clearly outlines an exemption for people “participating in a sport or fitness activity at a sport or fitness facility.”

Despite the Centre for Disease Control releasing a study showing that over 70 per cent of COVID-19 infected participants were frequent mask wearers, and a new study showing how masks could in fact lead to more spreading of COVID-19, businesses and enforcement officers seem quick to risk receiving human rights lawsuits by overreaching when it comes to what has actually been ordered by our public health office.

Hopefully, more brave and concerned citizens like Victor will continue to share their stories, to help raise awareness of mask exemptions for businesses during these confusing times.

If you have been fined, arrested or discriminated against due to COVID-19 regulations, or want to donate towards helping out top notch lawyers to defend those who have, please head to FightTheFines.ca.

