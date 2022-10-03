Planned Parenthood lashes out at 'Blonde' over anti-abortion message

Netflix

Planned Parenthood is upset with the abortion-related scenes in Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie, “Blonde.”

The controversial film is a marked departure from typical Hollywood representations of the procedure, which usually downplays its effect on the unborn, as well as would-be mothers who undergo abortions.

“Blonde” humanizes the unborn, and includes a violent depiction of a forced abortion that haunted Marilyn Monroe, who is played by Ana de Armas.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s national director of arts and entertainment engagement, Caren Spruch said:

As film and TV shapes many people’s understanding of sexual and reproductive health, it’s critical these depictions accurately portray women’s real decisions and experiences. While abortion is safe, essential health care, anti-abortion zealots have long contributed to abortion stigma by using medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy. Andrew Dominik’s new film, ‘Blonde,’ bolsters their message with a CGI-talking fetus, depicted to look like a fully formed baby.

“Planned Parenthood respects artistic license and freedom,” read the statement by Planned Parenthood. “However, false images only serve to reinforce misinformation and perpetuate stigma around sexual and reproductive health care. Every pregnancy outcome — especially abortion — should be portrayed sensitively, authentically and accurately in the media.”

“We still have much work to do to ensure that everyone who has an abortion can see themselves onscreen,” Spruch said. “It is a shame that the creators of ‘Blonde’ chose to contribute to anti-abortion propaganda and stigmatize people’s health care decisions instead.”

Speaking to The Wrap, the film’s director Andrew Dominik defended the film’s presentation of abortion against its detractors, suggesting that the timing of the film’s release had sparked the backlash, referring to the Supreme Court’s recent repeal of Roe v. Wade.

“I think the movie is pretty nuanced actually, and I think it’s very complex, but that doesn’t fit — people are obviously concerned with losses of freedoms, obviously they are,” he said. “But, I mean, no one would have given a sh*t about that if I’d made the movie in 2008, and probably no one’s going to care about it in four years’ time. And the movie won’t have changed. It’s just what sort of going on.”

“They’ve got a certain agenda where they feel like the freedoms of women are being compromised, and they look at ‘Blonde’ and they see a demon, but it’s not really about that,” he said. “I think it’s very difficult for people to step outside of the stories they carry inside themselves and see things of their own volition.”