Planned Parenthood promotes dangerous puberty blockers for kids to 'figure out what feels right for you'

Planned Parenthood is branching out from its typical advocacy for abortions, by jumping into transgender activism with a new cartoon that promotes puberty blockers for kids.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Inside the Classroom, a conservative organization dedicated to exposing woke ideology in schools shows Planned Parenthood’s promotion of the pharmaceutical drug, which they claim are safe and can give children “more time to figure out what feels right for you, your body, and your gender identity.”

“There is no one size fits all puberty experience,” the video claims. “Some people decide on hormones or surgeries to help their bodies match up to their gender identities or how they feel inside about themselves.”

“Your gender identity is real. You should be the one to decide what changes you want to make to your body,” the video adds.

The video continues to say:

If you’re transgender or nonbinary, you may find that your puberty experiences don’t line up with your gender identity. That feeling can be uncomfortable, scary, and stressful. If that sounds like you, know that you’re not alone. There are medicines you can take to delay puberty for awhile. They work like a stop sign, by holding the hormones testosterone and estrogen that cause puberty changes like facial hair growth and periods. Puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what feels right for you, your body, and your gender identity.

Contrary to the group’s claims, puberty blockers are not in fact safe and can cause brain swelling and vision loss in children, according to FDA officials who released a warning in July about dangerous side effects caused by the drugs, which were originally intended to treat central precocious puberty.

The FDA warned that puberty blockers known as gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which are widely used to treat minors undergoing so-called transgender care, have shown to have an association with pseudotumor cerebri.

“Pseudotumor cerebri contains symptoms similar to a brain tumor and has been identified in six girls between the ages of five and 12,” according to a Rebel News article.