PLEASE HELP! Pastor Paul Furlong in court tomorrow fighting for his freedom
Pastor Paul Furlong from The Revival Christian Church in Narre Warren was arrested on the 29th of May for allegedly "inciting" church.

Police raided three of the Pastor's family members homes before finding him at his business.

A night court refused the Pastor's bail at the time.

On Tuesday the 15th of June, Pastor Paul fronts a magistrate for a new bail application in which his legal team is fighting for his immediate release.

Please help us pay for his legal representation by donating what you can at FightTheFines.com.au

Tomorrow we'll have an update on his bail outcome.

