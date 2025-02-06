PLEASE HELP: Trudeau’s disgraced, antisemitic censor just sued me for $800,000

A terrible thing just happened. I’m sorry to bother you about it, but I really need your help.

I have just been sued by Justin Trudeau’s antisemitic censorship appointee, Birju Dattani.

You can read his lawsuit in full, right here:

He’s suing me for $800,000.

Please Help Ezra Levant has just been sued by Justin Trudeau’s antisemitic censorship appointee, Birju Dattani — he’s suing Ezra personally for $800,000. Dattani was appointed by Trudeau to chair the Canadian Human Rights Commission, that kangaroo court intended to enforce the worst parts of C-63, Trudeau’s atrocious censorship bill. Dattani has written atrocious antisemitic comments, compared Jews to Nazis and Hamas terrorists to Jewish victims of Hitler, and called for a boycott of the Jewish state. Now, with his enormous resources at his disposal, he’s suing Ezra for objecting to his antisemitism. We really need your help to cover Ezra's legal bills, which could exceed $75,000 even before a trial. Please chip in what you can so that we can put up a real fight against this censorious thug. Yes, I'll chip in!

WHO IS BIRJU DATTANI?

You might remember Dattani. Last year he was appointed by Trudeau to be the chair of the Canadian Human Rights Commission. That’s the kangaroo court that was going to implement the worst parts of C-63, Trudeau’s atrocious censorship bill.

Thankfully C-63 was derailed a few weeks ago when Trudeau prorogued Parliament. But last summer, Dattani was all set to be the chief censorship enforcer, silencing dissident voices.

But then the truth about Dattani started to come out.

DATTANI'S HISTORY OF ANTI-SEMITISM

It turns out, Dattani had written atrocious anti-semitic comments and appeared on antisemitic panels.

He compared Jews to Nazis.

He compared Hamas terrorists to Jewish victims of Hitler.

He called for a boycott of the Jewish state.

That’s classic antisemitism.

He didn’t just write about it and talk about it. Dattani took to the streets. He even attended a protest outside an Israeli embassy where radicals were mourning the death of a terrorist.

Dattani sat on panels with extremists, including a member of Hizb-ut-Tahrir. That’s a violent terrorist group that’s banned in dozens of countries.

He participated in antisemitic hate-fests on college campuses.

And he wrote that “terror is not an irrational strategy… It is in fact, a rational and well-calculated strategy.”

Two lawyers hired by the Liberal government investigated him, and declared that he didn’t do anything antisemitic. But their report contains page after page of evidence of his antisemitism — including the examples I’ve just listed. And the lawyers said he tried to hide that evidence from the government.

Imagine appointing someone like that to run the Canadian Human Rights Commission!

This is the guy who’s suing me.

HE'S ONLY SUING JEWS

But here’s where it gets really creepy.

Every major news outlet in Canada reported on Dattani’s antisemitic comments. And thousands of people on Twitter did — just Google his name to see for yourself.

But he’s only suing three people — me, Conservative Party deputy leader Melissa Lantsman, and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

We appreciate that the Government of Canada took the concerns of the Jewish community seriously and initiated an investigation into Birju Dattani's suitability to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), given the revelations about his associations with individuals and… pic.twitter.com/X9hrCJrGCe — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) August 12, 2024

Suing three Jews for objecting to antisemitism — out of hundreds of critics — is a bit obvious, don’t you think?

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Dattani has enormous resources.

And now Dattani has been hired by Canada’s most woke university, Toronto Metropolitan University. Dattani — who is suing me to silence me — was actually hired by their “Centre for Free Expression”, if you can believe it. TMU is such a joke.

Remember: Dattani was Trudeau’s first choice to be Canada’s censor. There’s no doubt in my mind he would have weaponized the Canadian Human Rights Commission against Rebel News, and against the Conservative Party, and against pro-Israel activists. And that’s exactly what he’s doing with his lawsuit.

Please help me fight back.

Please click here and chip in what you can.

I’m not worried about Melissa Lantsman: she’s tough, and it’s standard practice for Parliament to pay an MP’s legal defence. And CIJA has a major budget, and receives large government grants.

But not Rebel News. It’s weird how I’m the only journalist he’s suing, given that every news outlet in the country reported the same things.

He’s hired a top lawyer.

He’s got vast resources.

And he’s coming to destroy us.

PLEASE HELP FUND OUR LEGAL DEFENCE

If you want us to live, now is the time to help us.

I really need your help to cover our legal bills. Even before we get to trial, this lawsuit could cost us well over $75,000 in legal fees.

We can’t let that stop us. If you help us cover the cost of our lawyers, I promise I’ll fight like hell against this censor.

Rebel News loves to fight for freedom for other people, and we often crowdfund lawyers for others. But this time, we’re fighting for our own survival — we’re the ones who need help. Please chip in to help us cover our legal fees. (Thank you.)

