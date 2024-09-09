PM pushes social media age limits while sex guide for kids gets PM's book award honour

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced plans to introduce legislation to enforce a minimum age for social media use, citing the dangers of online exposure to children.

The proposal, which claims to "keep children safe", comes alongside similar initiatives from other states, under the guise of concerns raised about the mental health impacts of social media.

Parents tell me they’re worried about what age their kids should be on social media.



We’ll introduce legislation in this term of Parliament to enforce a minimum age for social media and other digital platforms.



It's about supporting parents and keeping kids safe. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 9, 2024

Albanese has confirmed that the proposed bill on social media age limits will go before parliament ahead of next election.

However, in a blatant contrast, the Prime Minister's literacy awards have also shortlisted "Welcome to Sex," a controversial graphic sex guidebook for children as young as eight.

The book, authored by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, contains explicit content about sexual acts, such as anal sex, lesbian scissoring and blowjobs. It has faced significant backlash, including calls for its removal from shelves and public libraries.

A graphic sex book aimed at children as young as eight sparks controversy as it makes the shortlist for a major literary award.



MORE: https://t.co/VDkLLHSLJt pic.twitter.com/q7T72np5lj — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) September 9, 2024

Critics are questioning the double standard of promoting a book that discusses sexual topics in graphic detail while pushing to restrict older teens from accessing the internet.

Shadow Communications Minister David Coleman called the social media legislation "rushed" and accused the government of playing catch-up, while public outrage over "Welcome to Sex" continues to grow.

The Welcome To Sex book is pure filth, the author says it’s appropriate for 10-15 year old children but she’d be happy with a mature and smart 8 year old having a flick through. I don’t know any parents in my circle of friends that discuss this type of smut, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/to862G6T2W — “Mate” (@tigertuffmark) July 20, 2023

Prominent online Australian teenager Leo Puglisi, who operates the 6 News social media channels, has been a vocal critic of the proposal to impose age verification, warning it would stifle the ability of young people to engage in the national topics relevant to them.

https://twitter.com/Leo_Puglisi6/status/1833110926184357902

The apparent contradiction in the government’s priorities has left many asking why a book with such explicit content for young children is being praised, while teens are being limited from social media for their "protection."