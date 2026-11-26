About this Episode

Tonight, Ezra examines the Pentagon’s damning assessment of Canada’s military readiness and questions what Mark Carney’s government intends to do about it. With Washington warning of further consequences, is Canada still a credible defence partner?

GUEST: Independent journalist Jack Hadfield joins Ezra to discuss the nearly 1,000 protesters who blocked entry to a talk by Nathan Cofnas at Oxford University, and what the incident reveals about the state of free speech on campus.

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