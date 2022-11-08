POEC documents show Navigator worked to identify OPS-friendly journalist targets

E-transfer (Canada):

The politically connected crisis communications firm was hired by the Ottawa Police Service during the Freedom Convoy for nearly $186 thousand for 384.5 hours of work, that managed strategic communications, which involved a "call with John and Matt regarding journalist targets."

The documents are part of the evidence presented at the Public Order Emergencies Commission (POEC); the official examination mandated as part of the Liberal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act in February to put an end to nearly four weeks of anti-COVID mandate "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations on the streets of Ottawa.

The catalyst for the demonstrations was a Canadian cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers which grew into a global movement for freedom.

This video was recorded on February 17th, 2022, everything remained peaceful until the very end when police moved in.



I don't think they had a reason to invoke the Emergency Act, previously enacted for WW1 & WW2.



The day after, officers cracked down and dismantled the convoy. pic.twitter.com/20fsedewtn — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 28, 2022

Earlier testimony at the POEC revealed that Navigator was behind the OPS announcement by former interim chief Steve Bell that authorities would be seizing children of those inside the convoy.

ICYMI: Former OPS Interim Chief Steve Bell announced children would be taken from their parents in the convoy without first consulting with Children's Aid Society.



More https://t.co/eIIUIWXU9r pic.twitter.com/qAElF1Crab — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) October 26, 2022

Documents show Navigator began by compiling a sympathetic stakeholder list of those opposed to the convoy demonstrations. Navigator then began identifying local politicians supportive of a police crackdown.

WATCH: Ottawa city councillor Mathieu Fleury claims residents were afraid to leave their homes during the Freedom Convoy protest due to "microaggressions."



FOR MORE: https://t.co/vJpAfNAhLC pic.twitter.com/mP93wfaOaO — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 14, 2022

Among Navigator's other tasks for the Ottawa police service was to help pick pet journalists to feed anti-convoy information to:

Call with John and Matt regarding journalist targets.

Political contamination of non-partisan police organizations is not a recent phenomenon isolated to just the nation's capital. RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki is credibly accused of strategically releasing the models of firearms used in Canada's largest mass shooting to further Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gun-control agenda.

