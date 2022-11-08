POEC documents show Navigator worked to identify OPS-friendly journalist targets

Earlier testimony at the POEC revealed that Navigator was behind the OPS announcement by former interim chief Steve Bell, that authorities would be seizing children of those inside the convoy.

Remove Ads

The politically connected crisis communications firm was hired by the Ottawa Police Service during the Freedom Convoy for nearly $186 thousand for 384.5 hours of work, that managed strategic communications, which involved a "call with John and Matt regarding journalist targets."

The documents are part of the evidence presented at the Public Order Emergencies Commission (POEC); the official examination mandated as part of the Liberal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act in February to put an end to nearly four weeks of anti-COVID mandate "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations on the streets of Ottawa.

The catalyst for the demonstrations was a Canadian cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers which grew into a global movement for freedom. 

Earlier testimony at the POEC revealed that Navigator was behind the OPS announcement by former interim chief Steve Bell that authorities would be seizing children of those inside the convoy.

Documents show Navigator began by compiling a sympathetic stakeholder list of those opposed to the convoy demonstrations. Navigator then began identifying local politicians supportive of a police crackdown.

Among Navigator's other tasks for the Ottawa police service was to help pick pet journalists to feed anti-convoy information to:

Call with John and Matt regarding journalist targets.

Political contamination of non-partisan police organizations is not a recent phenomenon isolated to just the nation's capital. RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki is credibly accused of strategically releasing the models of firearms used in Canada's largest mass shooting to further Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gun-control agenda.

To support Rebel News' completely independent, non-Navigator polluted coverage of the POEC, please visit TruckerCommission.com.

Canada Ottawa News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.