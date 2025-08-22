Poilievre: All Carney has accomplished for Canada is 'crime up… deficit up, and elbows down'

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini talked crime and public safety after over ten years of failed Liberal policies — including Rebel News’ current campaign fighting for 'castle laws' in Canada.

  August 22, 2025

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre slammed the Carney Liberals for their lack of progress on key issues since forming government, and leaving Canada for the summer with “crime up, inflation up, the deficit up, and elbows down.” 

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini talked crime and public safety after over ten years of failed Liberal policies — including Rebel News’ current campaign fighting for “castle laws” in Canada, after Lindsay, Ont., resident Jeremy McDonald was charged for defending his home against an intruder. 

