Poilievre and Trudeau clash over misogyny, hidden tags and blackface during question period

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asks Pierre Poilievre to condemn misogyny after Global News published a hit piece, alleging he used hidden misogynistic tags on his Youtube videos.

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • October 06, 2022
  • News

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took offence with a recent article published by Global News, alleging the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre used misogynist tags on his YouTube videos. 

Poilievre took the opportunity to remind the prime minister of the many times he wore blackface, and of his bad behaviour towards women.

Justin Trudeau Canada Ottawa news Pierre Poilievre
