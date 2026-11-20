Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked the Liberal government in question period how it can bring in what he calls a record 650,000 new permanent residents when Canadians cannot get basic health care.

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini played the exchange and talked about what it means for patients.

Poilievre told the House that six million Canadians have no doctor, and he described Nikki, who waited four years for back surgery and worked through the pain because she could not afford time off. He said the 650,000 figure is 50 per cent higher than the biggest year under Justin Trudeau.

According to CP24, he reaches that total by adding 200,000 temporary residents the Liberals plan to make permanent to the 380,000 permanent resident target, along with other measures.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab replied that she has reserved 5,000 spaces in the immigration plan for health care professionals and prioritizes them through Express Entry.

Poilievre said that does not require 650,000 newcomers. He said the national nurses union reports thousands of nurses already in Canada as immigrants cannot get licensed to work, and that the medical association counts 13,000 such doctors. He proposed a “blue seal” program to license them nationwide.

Sheila and Tamara said the government could bring in 5,000 doctors without adding two-thirds of a million people, and that the doctors could be trained up to Canadian standards and credentials.

They also said immigrants trained abroad can be overqualified or underqualified for the Canadian jobs they take, which they called a risk to patient safety, and that staff who raise the concern get called racist.

Tamara said her son broke his wrist two weeks ago and she had to cover his eyes in the hospital hallway, where people sat with open wounds. She asked where the government is building more hospitals for the added people.