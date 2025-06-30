🔴 Poilievre byelection called, Carney folds to Trump, Dr. Tam wins Order of Canada | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss Canada rescinding its Digital Services Tax, Poilievre's byelection, and Dr. Theresa Tam being awarded the Order of Canada in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Carney Liberals' announcement that Canada is rescinding its Digital Services Tax targeting large American tech companies. The move comes following President Trump's declaration on Friday that all trade discussions between Canada and the U.S. would be halted until the tax is removed.
Plus, Pierre Poilievre's byelection date has been set for August 18 as the Conservative leader attempts to re-enter Parliament for the fall session. Poilievre is expected to win the Conservative stronghold of Battle River—Crowfoot in Alberta.
And finally, Dr. Theresa Tam, the controversial figure who served as Canada's chief public health officer for the last eight years, has been awarded the Order of Canada. Dr. Tam retired from her role on June 20 of this year, with Nancy Hamzawi serving as her replacement.
