Poilievre calls on Singh to trigger election or 'forever be known as 'Sellout Singh''

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding that NDP leader Jagmeet Singh pull out of his supply and confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to trigger a fall election.

"When you agreed to join the costly coalition to keep Justin Trudeau in power, you promised it would 'make people’s lives more affordable,'" a letter posted to Poilievre’s social media accounts reads. "Yet by your own admission, years since you joined the Trudeau government, you admitted that 'when you go into the grocery store and you’re buying your groceries, you’re spending more than ever before and you’re leaving with less than ever before.'"

Sellout @theJagmeetSingh signed on with Trudeau to secure his pension.



Now you’re stuck paying the bill, with higher taxes, double the housing costs, and crime and chaos.



Sign to tell #SelloutSingh to vote down Trudeau and give Canadians the carbon tax election they want:… pic.twitter.com/fxcU7svlp9 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 29, 2024

Poilievre argued that Singh's agreement with Trudeau has made life more unaffordable. "Everything costs much more," Poilievre notes.

The leader of the opposition would then call on Singh to "vote non-confidence in the government this September" when the House of Commons resumes "to trigger a carbon tax election" in October.

The next slated election otherwise would be for October 2025.

"Canadians can’t afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep Trudeau in power. You do not have a mandate to drag out his government another year," Poilievre writes.

The pact, signed in 2022, keeps Trudeau in power until the end of the current parliament in exchange for some NDP initiatives to be prioritized. This has long been criticized as being a coalition by critics.

WATCH: Is Jagmeet Singh serious about bringing down Trudeau's government?@TheMenzoid and @SheilaGunnReid react to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's bold statement that NDPs would pull support for the Liberals should they force railworkers back to work. https://t.co/vje5HEzVuT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 26, 2024

Earlier this week, Government House Leader Karina Gould expressed to reporters that she is "fairly confident" the agreement between the parties will remain intact until its mutually agreed expiry date in June 2025.

Poilievre also accused Singh of keeping the deal going so that he can qualify for his MP pension. Singh is among the many MPs who are nearing their date for receiving a lifetime MP pension,

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh threatened to dissolve Parliament Thursday after cabinet forced binding arbitration on workers to end the ruinous 17-hour rail work stoppage. "Whether it’s a confidence motion or not, I don’t care," he said.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/P2KitAPw4w pic.twitter.com/KK6yuIhtdk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 23, 2024

"Mr. Singh, I know that you are eager to avoid an election so that you can qualify for your $2.2 million taxpayer-funded pension in February, but it’s time for you to put the people before your pension. Pull out of the costly coalition and vote non-confidence in the government this September to trigger a carbon tax election in October of THIS YEAR. Or you will forever be known as 'Sellout Singh.'"