Poilievre calls to bring number of temporary foreign workers, international students 'way down'

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Pierre Poilievre calling on the federal government to drastically reduce the number of immigrants entering Canada over the next several years.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Poilievre called out the Liberals for letting Canada's immigration system become completely out of control.

"We need to bring way down the numbers of international students, of temporary foreign workers that are flooding our markets with low-wage labour," he said.

"The big corporations love it because they can drive down wages for Canadian youth, who are facing unprecedented unemployment," the Conservative leader continued.

"The overall number needs to go down. Over the next several years we actually need more people leaving than coming. That's net negative migration," Poilievre added.

Sheila pointed out that currently, one in five jobs in Canada are held by someone that's not a Canadian citizen. "It's clear that companies are abusing this. For example think about the last time your oil wasn't changed by a temporary foreign worker," she said.

Tamara applauded Poilievre for asserting that Canada needs to significantly overhaul its immigration system. "That is just so on point for all the things that are needed to address this ... societal collapse that's just looming if this continues on the trajectory that it has been," she said.

Poilievre also emphasized the importance of not allowing fake refugees to take advantage of Canada's generosity while speaking to the press on Thursday.