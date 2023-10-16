Poilievre commits to ending aid to terrorists and the double standard between Freedom Convoy and pro-Hamas protests

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday, October 13, the leader of the federal Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, spoke with the media in Vancouver about his party's plans to address the high cost of living by helping Canadians bring home powerful paychecks if his party forms the government in the next election.

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey was on-site at Canada Place during the press conference to ask the leader of the official party important questions about something else that many Canadians believe should be tackled.

Poilievre commits to ending "foreign aid to terrorists, dictators and useless, Marxist international bureaucracies". Currently the Trudeau Liberals fund Hamas-linked agencies tens of millions through the UN.https://t.co/Sxt7GDmqie pic.twitter.com/CheM8e4tzp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 13, 2023

For starters, would his party commit to stopping millions of Canadian tax dollars from going to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)? Some of this agency's schools and hospitals have been discovered housing rockets and other weapons intended to kill Israelis for the Gaza Strip's terrorist government, Hamas.

The media conference coincided with the same day Vancouver's Jewish community was on high alert due to planned anti-Israel demonstrations on Friday the 13th. On that day, former Hamas terrorist leader Khaled Mashal called for a global "Day of Rage".

Hamas call for 'Day of Rage' sends some of Vancouver's Jewish community into hiding. https://t.co/rKfvWhtRUO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 13, 2023

Rebel News also posed a pointed question to Poilievre about the double standard Canadians have experienced in terms of the right to protest.

Poilievre responds that he will protect Canadians' freedom of assembly and freedom of expression but will likewise exercise his own freedom to condemn terroristic-adjacent celebrations supporting the evil of Hamas.https://t.co/tyFzf5BfHx pic.twitter.com/neK0gWdXAX — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 13, 2023

For instance, the Emergencies Act was invoked to crush the peaceful protest of Canadians who opposed COVID measures, such as vaccine mandates, during thee Freedom Convoy, while in contrast organizers and participants of pro-Hamas demonstrations have continued without consequence.

A network that was deemed a terrorist organization by the Israeli Ministry of Defense in 2021 was one of the organizers of Friday's pro-Palestine rally in Vancouver. https://t.co/g7ANxUthOn — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 15, 2023

Watch the full video report to see how Poilievre responded to questions about Hamas, which he referred to as an "evil, sadistic terrorist organization."