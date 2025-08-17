Poilievre focused on 'prosecuting the government' in likely return to Parliament

Poilievre aims to combat the perception that Ottawa demands Alberta 'pay up and shut up.'

Sydney Fizzard
  |   August 17, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leader, seeks re-election in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection after losing his Ottawa riding on April 28.

The by-election is unusual as voters must write in their chosen candidate due to an activist group's protest. Locals express mixed feelings about Poilievre being "parachuted" into the riding, though most appreciate a strong conservative voice.

Key issues for residents include housing shortages, job scarcity due to immigrant influx, infrastructure problems, and a feeling that Alberta is ignored by the federal government. Many believe the Liberal government's policies, such as banning gas vehicles and certain farming products, negatively impact the rural way of life.

Poilievre emphasizes fighting for oil and gas production, protecting the rural way of life, and addressing immigration concerns. He aims to combat the perception that Ottawa demands Alberta "pay up and shut up." 

Former MP Damien Kurek resigned to allow Poilievre to run, demonstrating commitment to ensuring Poilievre's presence in Parliament to champion Alberta's interests. 

Poilievre plans to focus on prosecuting the government, showcasing a strong "government in waiting," and tackling immigration, deficits, inflation, and crime. He expresses enjoyment in connecting with the rural communities of the riding in a Rebel News exclusive interview.

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.