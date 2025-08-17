Poilievre focused on 'prosecuting the government' in likely return to Parliament

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leader, seeks re-election in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection after losing his Ottawa riding on April 28.

The by-election is unusual as voters must write in their chosen candidate due to an activist group's protest. Locals express mixed feelings about Poilievre being "parachuted" into the riding, though most appreciate a strong conservative voice.

Key issues for residents include housing shortages, job scarcity due to immigrant influx, infrastructure problems, and a feeling that Alberta is ignored by the federal government. Many believe the Liberal government's policies, such as banning gas vehicles and certain farming products, negatively impact the rural way of life.

Poilievre emphasizes fighting for oil and gas production, protecting the rural way of life, and addressing immigration concerns. He aims to combat the perception that Ottawa demands Alberta "pay up and shut up."

Former MP Damien Kurek resigned to allow Poilievre to run, demonstrating commitment to ensuring Poilievre's presence in Parliament to champion Alberta's interests.

Poilievre plans to focus on prosecuting the government, showcasing a strong "government in waiting," and tackling immigration, deficits, inflation, and crime. He expresses enjoyment in connecting with the rural communities of the riding in a Rebel News exclusive interview.