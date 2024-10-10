Poilievre pledges to 'ban the terrorists' if elected — much to the Trudeau Liberals' chagrin

For those who appreciate civilization over savagery, you would think that banning terrorists is a very good idea and a prudent policy to pursue. But alas, the Justin Trudeau Liberals are as soft on terrorism as they are on violent crime — due to philosophical reasons that continue to elude us.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently staged a press conference at Toronto’s Pride of Israel synagogue. And he pledged that under a Conservative government, the days of terrorists getting a free ride in our great dominion will come to an abrupt end.

The theme of the presser was “Ban the Terrorists”, which should be a no-brainer in a democracy that embraces Western values.

But again, it would appear that the Trudeau Liberals have to be sold on such a policy. Indeed, Poilievre noted that even after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner in 2020 — killing all on board including 55 Canadian citizens — the Liberals did not designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization until more than four years later!

And as we discovered last January, merely asking “impolite” questions about the IRGC to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is an offence worthy of criminal charges.

To this day, it is estimated that some 700 operatives of the Iranian regime are active in Canada. Why?

More recently, those on Team Civilization were shocked to discover that a day that should’ve been a period of solemn remembrance — the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel — was hijacked by the pro-Hamas hooligans.

Par for the course, they chanted coded messages clamouring for the death of Jews and the eradication of Israel (“from the river to the sea”; “intifada”; “go back to Europe.”)

The worst of the worst gathered in Vancouver last Monday. An organization called Samidoun organized the various reprobates to chant death to Israel, the U.S., and Canada.

Canadian flags were set ablaze. And shockers! Unlike other countries, Samidoun is not designated as a terror organization in Canada.

Bottom line: regime change cannot come soon enough — in both Iran and Canada.