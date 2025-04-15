Poilievre draws huge crowd of supporters once again in left-leaning Windsor

The City of Windsor is a tough sell for the Conservatives. MPs who get elected in this predominately blue-collar city tend to be NDP or Liberal. But you wouldn’t know that last Friday evening when Pierre Poilievre came to town. A massive warehouse was filled to the rafters as an estimated 6,000 people showed up (or “over 1,000 people” according to local radio station AM800. Really?)

Speaking of mainstream media spin, apparently The Windsor Star – which is, naturally, funded by the Liberals – thought that the real story regarding the rally was a few “offensive” flags that were on display outside the venue. Noted the Star: “Liberal candidate Richard Pollock is imploring Conservative Pierre Poilievre to break his silence and publicly condemn profane signs waved outside the party leader’s well-attended warehouse rally in Windsor Friday evening.

"'A man who wants to be prime minister does not stand mute in the face of this garbage,' Pollock told the Star Saturday.

“The Windsor West candidate claims multiple large flags, including some reading ‘F*** Carney,’ were prominently displayed outside and were visible to the large crowds making their way into the venue.”

Oh my God! F*** Carney flags were on display upon a public street? Gracious, what does uber-loser Erin O’Toole have to say about this affront? Then again, should Carney win on April 28, perhaps he can carry on Justin Trudeau’s tradition of embracing censorship? Talk about “garbage”…

Back to reality, the latest Poilievre rally was truly off the charts.

The crowd was in great spirits and boisterously cheered the Conservative leader. And unlike a Carney rally the day before in Hamilton, independent media was welcomed into the venue as opposed to being frog-marched off the premises by police under threat of trespass.

Do you recall the band China Crisis? Mark Carney is suffering from his own China crisis. Carney has so many connections with China. Isn’t China an existential threat to Canada? Or maybe Carney is an existential threat to Canada? His supporters don’t care. https://t.co/Oa01FFoZqZ — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) April 12, 2025

We ponder if Richard Pollock is concerned about this kind of “garbage”?

Unsurprisingly, the Conservative supporters were in a positive mood, loudly cheering Poilievre as he recited his promises to make Canada affordable and safe again while pledging to develop Canada’s energy sector.

Notably, there were many attendees at the rally who once upon a time would’ve voted NDP when it was the working man’s party. But a common sentiment is that the NDP has abandoned them – it is less about the lunch bucket brigade and more about Marxism. As a result, there is a realization that Conservative policies work best for them.

And par for the course, we have yet to meet a Poilievre rally attendee – from New Brunswick to British Columbia – who believes that the polls are accurate, polls that indicate that the federal election has gone from a Conservative landslide to a photo-finish horse race in a matter of just a few months.

It brings to mind the famous John Diefenbaker quote regarding polls. When Diefenbaker was trailing Lester Pearson in 1957, he was asked what he thought of the polls. Diefenbaker replied: “I was always fond of dogs as they are the one animal that knows the proper treatment to give to poles.”

For now, the question remains: do huge rally turnouts translate into electoral victory for the Conservatives?

Stay tuned: April 28 is less than two weeks away.