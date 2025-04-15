Poilievre draws huge crowd of supporters once again in left-leaning Windsor

For now, the question remains: do huge rally turnouts translate into electoral victory for the Conservatives?

David Menzies
  |   April 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The City of Windsor is a tough sell for the Conservatives. MPs who get elected in this predominately blue-collar city tend to be NDP or Liberal. But you wouldn’t know that last Friday evening when Pierre Poilievre came to town. A massive warehouse was filled to the rafters as an estimated 6,000 people showed up (or “over 1,000 people” according to local radio station AM800. Really?)

Speaking of mainstream media spin, apparently The Windsor Star – which is, naturally, funded by the Liberals – thought that the real story regarding the rally was a few “offensive” flags that were on display outside the venue. Noted the Star: “Liberal candidate Richard Pollock is imploring Conservative Pierre Poilievre to break his silence and publicly condemn profane signs waved outside the party leader’s well-attended warehouse rally in Windsor Friday evening.

"'A man who wants to be prime minister does not stand mute in the face of this garbage,' Pollock told the Star Saturday.

“The Windsor West candidate claims multiple large flags, including some reading ‘F*** Carney,’ were prominently displayed outside and were visible to the large crowds making their way into the venue.”

Oh my God! F*** Carney flags were on display upon a public street? Gracious, what does uber-loser Erin O’Toole have to say about this affront? Then again, should Carney win on April 28, perhaps he can carry on Justin Trudeau’s tradition of embracing censorship? Talk about “garbage”…

Back to reality, the latest Poilievre rally was truly off the charts.

The crowd was in great spirits and boisterously cheered the Conservative leader. And unlike a Carney rally the day before in Hamilton, independent media was welcomed into the venue as opposed to being frog-marched off the premises by police under threat of trespass.

We ponder if Richard Pollock is concerned about this kind of “garbage”?

Unsurprisingly, the Conservative supporters were in a positive mood, loudly cheering Poilievre as he recited his promises to make Canada affordable and safe again while pledging to develop Canada’s energy sector.

Notably, there were many attendees at the rally who once upon a time would’ve voted NDP when it was the working man’s party. But a common sentiment is that the NDP has abandoned them – it is less about the lunch bucket brigade and more about Marxism. As a result, there is a realization that Conservative policies work best for them.

And par for the course, we have yet to meet a Poilievre rally attendee – from New Brunswick to British Columbia – who believes that the polls are accurate, polls that indicate that the federal election has gone from a Conservative landslide to a photo-finish horse race in a matter of just a few months.

It brings to mind the famous John Diefenbaker quote regarding polls. When Diefenbaker was trailing Lester Pearson in 1957, he was asked what he thought of the polls. Diefenbaker replied: “I was always fond of dogs as they are the one animal that knows the proper treatment to give to poles.”

For now, the question remains: do huge rally turnouts translate into electoral victory for the Conservatives?

Stay tuned: April 28 is less than two weeks away.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

David Menzies

Mission Specialist

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.