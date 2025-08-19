Poilievre secures return to Parliament with decisive Alberta by-election win

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won the Battle River-Crowfoot federal by-election Tuesday with 80.4% of the vote, returning as a Member of Parliament.

Speaking to supporters in Battle River-Crowfoot, Poilievre thanked the riding's residents, attributing his presence to "the grace of God and the good generosity of so many people," especially his wife, Anaida.

“Getting to know the people in this region has been the privilege of my life,” he said. “In fact, I’ve had a hell of a lot of fun.”

"You haven't given up, so I won't give up": Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses his supporters after winning the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection. pic.twitter.com/JakEs9ewSN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 19, 2025

After representing his Ottawa-area riding since 2004, Poilievre lost it to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy in April. This loss led to a by-election after Conservative MP Damien Kurek stepped down. Kurek, who was first elected in 2019, had been re-elected this spring with 82.8% of the vote.

Poilievre stated that the community's stories of perseverance on the campaign trail reminded him that "you don't give up, so I don't give up" and that "the road to success is never a straight line."

He added that the by-election, so soon after the general election loss, taught him "humility and hard work."

Lacking a House of Commons seat, Poilievre has been unable to debate Prime Minister Mark Carney and has instead raised concerns about federal Liberal policy from the sidelines.

On the campaign trail, Poilievre pledged national leadership for local issues in Battle River-Crowfoot, a vast eastern Alberta riding.

Poilievre criticized the Liberal electric vehicle mandate as "banning rural life."

Alberta separatism, meanwhile, had little impact on the race, according to the National Post. Grant Abraham (United Party) and Michael Harris (Libertarian), both supporting an independence referendum, received 1.5% and 0.2% of the vote, respectively.

In a July CBC interview, Poilievre declared himself a "Canadian patriot" and stated Alberta should remain in Canada, even with continued Liberal power in Ottawa.

Why did Pierre Poilievre lose the election?



The most important factor in this election was Jagmeet Singh happily euthanizing the NDP, taking it down to just 6.3% and 7 seats.



Under Pierre Poilievre, the Conservatives received a higher vote share than any party has since 1988:… pic.twitter.com/Lb9SxICXUQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 29, 2025

The by-election sparked further controversy due to the Longest Ballot Committee, an electoral reform group. They previously targeted Poilievre’s Ottawa riding with 91 candidates. In Battle River-Crowfoot, 201 of 214 candidates were committee-associated, ironically resulting in the shortest ballot.

Elections Canada opted for write-in ballots instead of printing names, stating voter intent would be sufficient for counting. Special processing steps were announced to handle this measure.

With a 59% turnout (50,434 of 85,736) among registered voters, Elections Canada confirmed the results will be validated Saturday.

Premier Ford gives Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre advice ahead of tonight's Battle River-Crowfoot byelection: "work with the prime minister."



Ford then calls on Poilievre to work with the Carney Liberals on "areas they can cooperate" as part of a "Team Canada" approach. pic.twitter.com/9KEotEPyg5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 18, 2025

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the incumbent to set aside partisanship and work with Prime Minister Mark Carney on a "Team Canada" approach for infrastructure and other areas of cooperation.

On April 14, Ford defended his ex-campaign manager's criticism of Poilievre, whose significant lead over the Liberals diminished before the federal election.

He dismissed rumours of a federal Conservative leadership bid at the time.